These pictures of Daisy Shah prove she is a true globetrotter

Bollywood actress Daisy Shah is the latest celeb to explore the beautiful beaches in the Maldives. The actress has been sharing some stunning shots from the picturesque holiday destination. The Covid-19 pandemic couldn’t stop Daisy, who loves traveling around the world, from exploring new places. The gorgeous star shared a picture before boarding the flight and wrote, “Always wanted to go on a vacay. Hum toh chale!!!!” Daisy Shah, who has three million followers on Instagram, often takes to social media to share pictures from her exotic holidays and photoshoots. The ‘Jai Ho’ actress has travelled to various parts of the world and loves to keep her fans updated on her whereabouts. Be it London, Canada or Bangkok, Daisy Shah is truly a globetrotter. On the work front, Daisy was last seen in the film ‘Race 3’ along with Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez.

