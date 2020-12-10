Hina Khan’s Maldives vacation pictures will make you hit the beach!

Telly diva Hina Khan is making new waves on the internet with her beach vacation photos. She is turning up the heat in stylish beachwear. Hina jetted off to the Maldives with her parents and her beau Rocky Jaiswal. The actress shared a few pictures from her picturesque holiday, which soon went viral on social media. Hina took to her Instagram and wrote, “Night Mode photography at its best..Thank you for the lovely dinner…” She also posted, “Vibe Check: Sun, Sand & Bliss.” Popular television actress Hina Khan was last seen in ‘Bigg Boss 14’ as one of the ‘Toofani Senior’ along with Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan. The trio spent nearly two weeks in the ‘Bigg Boss’ house and enjoyed a great camaraderie, which the fans enjoyed every bit of it. (photos: Instagram)

