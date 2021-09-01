Bharat Heavy Electricals shines on securing order worth Rs 10,800 crore from NPCIL

Bharat Heavy Electricals is currently trading at Rs. 54.55, up by 2.00 points or 3.81% from its previous closing of Rs. 52.55 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 54.45 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 54.85 and Rs. 53.95 respectively. So far 453338 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 79.50 on 09-Jun-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 26.75 on 16-Oct-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 55.15 and Rs. 51.80 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 18298.24 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 63.17%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 17.06% and 19.76% respectively.

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has secured largest ever order worth Rs 10,800 crore from NPCIL for EPC of Turbine Island for 6 units of 700 MWe. The six orders, received on August 30, 2021, envisage setting up of four units of 700 MWe at Gorakhpur, Haryana, and two units of 700 MWe at Kaiga, Karnataka.

BHEL is India’s largest engineering and manufacturing company of its kind. It is a power plant equipment manufacturer and operates as an engineering and manufacturing company.

