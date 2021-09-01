TVS Srichakra forays into Indonesian market with Eurogrip range of tyres

TVS Srichakra has forayed into the Indonesian market, with the Eurogrip range of tyres, in its bid to strategically build a strong presence in the Southeast Asian nation. The first product line to be launched is ‘Eurogrip Bee City’ – a range of two-wheeler tyres completely customized to suit the needs of Indonesian riders’ urban lifestyle and road conditions.

These tyres are suited for popular scooter and motorbike models in Indonesia and come in five sizes to start with. The range will be available immediately in Jakarta, Bandung, Semarang and Surabaya. In the second phase, these tyres will be available in seven other cities — Palembang, Medan, Pontianak, Samarinda, Manado, Banjarmasin and Makassar.

TVS Srichakra is a leading Indian manufacturer of 2 & 3 wheeler and off-highway tyres.

Please share this news







