Death toll due to fever in Mathura village rises to 10

Mathura : Another child succumbed to fever at a private hospital in Agra on Tuesday, raising the death toll in Mathura”s Koh village to 10, the village head said here.

“Saurabh (14), son of Bhura, died at a private hospital in Agra,” Harendra, the pradhan of the village, said.

Confirming the death, CMO Rachna Gupta said the child had gone to a relative”s place in Barsana on August 20.

From Barsana, he was directly admitted to the Agra-based a private hospital where he died on Tuesday, the official said.

A makeshift hospital of four beds has been set up in Koh village with OPD facilities, officials said.

The CMO said she would visit the village on Wednesday.

