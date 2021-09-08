Bharat Electronics inches up on signing pact for providing reliable power supply to security forces

Bharat Electronics is currently trading at Rs. 195.60, up by 1.30 points or 0.67% from its previous closing of Rs. 194.30 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 194.50 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 196.20 and Rs. 194.40 respectively. So far 14411 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 202.85 on 06-Sep-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 86.35 on 29-Oct-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 202.85 and Rs. 189.80 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 47343.00 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 51.14%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 43.02% and 5.85% respectively.

Bharat Electronics (BEL) has signed a pact for providing reliable and sustainable power supply to security forces operating in remote, Naxal-affected and high-altitude areas. The MoU between the Navratna PSU BEL and the SFC Energy-AG, Germany, and FC TecNrgy (FCTec), signed recently, will ensure cooperation in addressing the emerging requirement of sustainable energy to the security forces through supply of hydrogen and fuel cells.

Reliable and sustainable power supply has been a major challenge for the security forces operating in remote, high-altitude and Naxal-affected areas, deserts and island territories. The partnership aims to jointly address the off-grid power needs of the country, including mission critical requirements of the security forces and a range of additional applications through highly proven and customised green energy solutions based on fuel cells.

BEL is a multi-product, multi-technology, multi-unit conglomerate with over 350 products in the areas of military communication, radars, naval systems, C4I systems, weapon systems, homeland security, telecom & broadcast systems, electronic warfare, tank electronics, electro-optics, professional electronic components and solar photovoltaic systems.

Please share this news







