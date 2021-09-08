MAS Financial Services moves up on entering into strategic co-lending partnership with Bank of India

MAS Financial Services is currently trading at Rs. 770.40, up by 10.60 points or 1.40% from its previous closing of Rs. 759.80 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 774.75 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 780.25 and Rs. 766.35 respectively. So far 119 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1107.65 on 18-Nov-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 716.00 on 24-Aug-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 805.00 and Rs. 747.50 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 4153.22 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 73.60%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 12.12% and 14.28% respectively.

MAS Financial Services has entered into a strategic co-lending partnership with Bank of India for lending to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) further strengthening its decade old relationship with the bank. The co-lendirig partnership will help MAS Financial Services to broaden its client base and expand the credit flow to the vast unserved and the underserved markets using its strong footprint across pan India, ensuring efficient last mile delivery of credit and extending credit where it is due.

The business under this arrangement will scale up steadily and more enabling products will be introduced to serve the MSME segment which offers huge opportunity.

MAS Financial Services is engaged in the business of providing Micro Enterprise loans (MEL), Small and Medium Enterprise loans (SME), Two Wheeler loans (TW), Commercial Vehicle loans (CV) and loans to NBFCs – to create the underlying assets of MEL, SME, TW and CV.

Please share this news







