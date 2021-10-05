Beware! Kotak Home Loans at 6.5%

Udaipur : Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (KMBL) has launched an extensive multi-media marketing campaign to amplify the message of Kotak Home Loansstarting at an astonishing interest rateof 6.5%* per annum, one of the lowest in the market. The omnichanneland multi-lingual campaign is spread across TV, online and outdoor platforms. Further, to build greater engagement with audiences across the country, KMBL has added a regional twist to its social media campaign by partnering withsome well-known and popular localsocial media influencers.

Using a dash of humour, the campaign comprises short videos crafted to communicate KMBL’s unique home loan proposition. On social media, KMBL has collaborated with content creators with regional influence to spread the message of its surprisingly low home loan rate across the length and breadth of the country. Actor AparshaktiKhurana, digital creator Shraddha and actor Swapnil Joshi, who have a loyal base of followers amongHindi, Kannada and Marathi audiences respectively, have come on-board. The campaign will also be promoted via out-of-home (OOH) advertising with a range of hoardings designed to simply highlight the surprise factor of the rate.

Elizabeth Venkataraman, Joint President – Consumer, Commercial & Wealth Marketing, Kotak Mahindra Banksaid, “The festive season has just started and it is the perfect time to make new beginnings. With our unique offering of 6.5%*p.a.interest rate on home loans, we are empowering home buyers to translate their dreams into reality.The central point of our campaign is to establish the surprising effect that Kotak’s 6.5%* p.a. interest rate is causing in the market in a fun, quirky but direct manner, making it an enjoyable and relatable campaign.To ensure that we reach out to consumers across the country, we have also introduced a strong regional flavour in our advertising strategy. On digital, we have collaborated with regional influencers and the TVCs and OOH campaign are being run in multiple languages.”

