550 Km Mewar Trail Foot Expedition By Desert Corps Swarnim Vijay Varsh Celebrations

Jaipur : The region of Mewar has its name etched in golden words as a land that gave the bravest of the brave. It was on this land that brave warriors like Maharana Pratap fought some of the fiercest battles and brought his adversaries to their knees. Many regiments of the Indian Army trace their origins to the erstwhile Princely States and one such regiment is the 9th Battalion of the Grenadiers Regiment who use the suffix Mewar with their unit name.

In order to re-trace and reinvigorate the history of valour and sacrifice of the great warriors of the Mewar region, 9TH GRENADIERS (Mewar) is organizing the ‘Mewar Trail’ – under the theme – ‘VeeronkeTyag aur Balidan ki Dharti’. A team of rugged soldiers of Desert Corps will cover a distance of approximately 550 km over 19 days on foot, visiting the famous places which bear testimony to the sacrifice of the brave people of Mewar region. During its journey the expedition would be traversing through Haldighati, Kumbhalgarh, Dewair, Chittorgarh and will be Flagged In at Udaipur on 27th October 2021. The team enroute will also interact and felicitate the Veterans and Veer Naris of 1971 War – as best possible tribute to them.

It is a matter of great pride that the descendants of the legendary Maharana Pratap – Shriji Maharana Arvind Singhji Mewar and the family are directly associated with this historic and enterprising activity – thus revitalising their age old association with the Indian Army. The event is scheduled to be flagged of by Lt Gen JS Nain, AVSM, SM, GOC-in-C, Southern Command along with Mr Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar on 08 Oct 2021. The occasion will also be graced by GOC, Konark Corps and & GOC, Battle Axe Division. These formidable formations of Indian Army played a vital role in the decisive victory over Pakistan in 1971 war. A host of civil dignitaries are also expected to be present to mark the occasion.

