BCPL Railway Infrastructure bags order for Railway Electrification

BCPL Railway Infrastructure has bagged an order from Central Organisation for Railway Electrification, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, India. This order has been received for the work of Design, Supply, Erection, Testing & Commissioning of 25 kV, 50 Hz, Single Phase, AC, Electrification Works including OHE Electrical Work in Hospet (Excl.) – Swamihalli (Incl.) Section, Gr.300 of Hubballi Division of South Western Railway under RE Project Bangaluru, Total 59 RKM/ 78 TKM. The total project cost comprises of Rs 18 crore.

BCPL Railway Infrastructure is engaged in the field of Railway Infrastructure Development involving design, drawing, supply, Erection and Commissioning of 25KV, 50Hz Single Phase Traction Overhead Equipment.