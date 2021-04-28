Bajaj Finance reports 42% rise in Q4 consolidated net profit

Bajaj Finance has reported results for fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2021.

The company has reported a rise of 30.20% in its net profit at Rs 1,160.85 crore for the quarter under review as compared to Rs 891.57 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. However, total income of the company decreased by 7.75% at Rs 6,010.34 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 6,515.16 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported a rise of 42.04% in its net profit at Rs 1,346.64 crore for the quarter under review as compared to Rs 948.10 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. However, total income of the company decreased by 5.20% at Rs 6,854.94 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 7,230.84 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company has reported a fall of 18.96% in its net profit at Rs 3,955.51 crore as compared to Rs 4,881.12 crore for the previous year. Total income of the company decreased by 1.21% at Rs 23,546.33 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 23,834.15 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, on the consolidated basis, the company has reported a fall of 16.03% in its net profit at Rs 4,419.82 crore as compared to Rs 5,263.75 crore for the previous year. However, total income of the company increased by 1.13% at Rs 26,683.05 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 26,385.64 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

