HDFC AMC reports 27% rise in Q4 net profit

HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) has reported results for fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2021.

The company has reported a rise of 26.52% in its net profit at Rs 316.08 crore for the quarter under review as compared to Rs 249.83 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 21.34% at Rs 545.57 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 449.62 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company has reported a rise of 5.02% in its net profit at Rs 1325.76 crore as compared to Rs 1262.41 crore for the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 2.72% at Rs 2,201.74 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 2,143.43 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

