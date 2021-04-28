UFO Moviez India, The Collective Artists Network enter into partnership

UFO Moviez India (UFO) and The Collective Artists Network have entered into a partnership to offer influencer marketing, branded content, and social media solutions to brands across the country. This move is a result of both powerhouse players fostering a joint vision to expand their respective operations while amplifying their existing strengths and infrastructure as market leaders in their respective fields.

As a part of this association, UFO and Big Bang Social (an initiative wholly owned by The Collective Artists Network) will offer end-to-end social media and branded content solutions to a wide base of local and global brands across India. The optimum use of their networks will mean a steady growth trajectory for both the companies notwithstanding the overall business slump that they have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

UFO Moviez India was incorporated as ‘Valuable Media’. The company is India’s largest digital cinema distribution network and in-cinema advertising platform (in terms of numbers of screens).

