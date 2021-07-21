Bajaj Finance reports 4% rise in Q1 consolidated net profit

Bajaj Finance has reported results for first quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The company has reported 3.06% fall in its net profit of Rs 842.92 crore for the quarter under review as compared to net profit of Rs 869.50 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. However, total income of the company marginally increased by 0.26% at Rs 5916.96 crore for Q1FY22 as compared Rs 5901.73 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported 4.17% rise in its net profit of Rs 1002.44 crore for the quarter under review as against net profit of Rs 962.32 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 1.40% at Rs 6743.01 crore for Q1FY22 as compared Rs 6649.74 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

