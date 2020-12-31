AssureShift – Simplifying Packing Moving Experience in India

With an upsurge in openings for job, education, and commercial development across the country, there is a rise in the number of people frequently migrating from one place to another. Due to the ever-growing relocation needs and to ensure people avoid unnecessary expenditures and trauma because of goods damages and self-injuries, several moving firms have come up in the market who can fulfil the need for professional expertise.

Although finding packing moving companies is not difficult, recognizing the most reliable mover from available options is extremely challenging for people. It’s important to look out for fake and unprofessional movers to avoid getting caught in a tricky situation & suffer huge losses by the end of the move. Unethical movers cause problems like delaying goods pickup and delivery, not using right packing material or techniques, increasing charges for no reason, damaging goods during transit, bad behaviour with customers, and so on. Customers could also get easily influenced by fraud moving companies offering extremely low-cost quotations and face major loss because of their goods being stolen or high demand for money.

The main reason that many such fraud movers can come up in the market is due to the absence of a central authoritative organization to verify the relocation service provider’s official & legal documents. Along with this, the people’s lack of knowledge for hiring a good shifting company makes it even more tough to identify reliable Govt. approved packers and movers. The simplest solution to this problem was to set up a private verification firm that inspects and certifies the moving companies before making their profiles available to customers. This is how AssureShift was born and ‘cemented the path to a reformed and organized relocation industry’.

The Beginning of AssureShift

Bangalore-based AssureShift (https://www.assureshift.in/) primarily simplifies the way people get in touch with honest and qualified packers and movers. Having been a part of the industry for many years, Mr. Debendra Prasad and Mr. Juby John decided to drive the change and encouraged them to start their own company in 2016. They use unique innovative software solutions to overcome the challenges faced by customers while hiring moving companies in 4 easy but effective steps – detailed verification , routine feedback , quality maintenance , and customer support from start to end.

Mr. Debendra Prasad, Co-Founder of AssureShift recollects, “We noticed many people being cheated by some packers & movers where there were many cases of sudden price hike during the move, charged for high quality services and getting extremely poor-quality, money and household items being stolen or kept hostage for more money, and various other such concerns. Our main aim was to find a safe way out of this problem and help customers connect with trustworthy relocation services. After a good amount of brainstorming and research, we realised the problem was at the root – confirming moving company’s legal status before allowing them to interact with customers. Coming up with a digital marketing strategy to associate with customers before fake movers do, helped us to be successful.”

Our Key Features

“Usually, doing thorough research of the moving company’s documents and other details before hiring them can take up to 10 – 15 days’ time, or sometimes even up to a month. Most of the customers go for last-minute booking because of which they often overlook the important step of verification. An additional point of concern is customers are not even sure what details to check exactly and end up being unable to identify trustworthy movers. So, we came up with a quick and easy solution to reach the customers before the fake packers movers do.” says Juby John, Co-Founder of AssureShift.

Verifying Packer & Mover Details

One of the main points about genuine moving companies is that they keep all the necessary Govt. of India authorizations before establishing their business.

“To check if a particular mover has followed the right procedure before setting up their business, our dedicated Verification Team carries out thorough background checks of the business license and registration documents. We also cross-check the owner’s ID proof and ensure they have a valid office set up. The entire validation process is done in two phases, first via telephone and online, and second, by physically visiting their office location in-person,” describes Debendra.

Connecting Customers to Relevant Movers

AssureShift acts like a connecting bridge between customers having shifting service requirements and movers providing these relocation services. Once the client submits their moving needs on the website, AssureShift’s advanced software will select & shortlist 3 most relevant packers and movers companies matching the customer’s requirements and budget. Customers can also easily get the moving company profiles, price quotations, and list of services offered within a couple of minutes. All they need to do is compare all the details before finalizing the best-suited one.

When asked about how their unique software selects suitable moving companies matching customer needs, Debendra explains “If a customer living in Udaipur, Rajasthan wants to hire relocation services for moving locally, our software will identify 3 best packers and movers located nearest to the customer’s address, as the closest movers can offer a quicker and more cost-effective moving solution. On the other hand, if they want to move outside Rajasthan, the need for experienced & quality shifting services takes more importance than the relocation charges, so our software will pick out references of packing service providers having a good performance record, top-rated reviews, and so on; this way, we make sure our customers’ needs are taken care of and they save a lot of time, effort, and stress.”

Regular Quality Maintenance Checks

AssureShift understands that verification is not just a one-time process. Reviews and ratings not only help AssureShift keep track of and maintain the service quality but also help potential future customers decide which movers are more suitable for their needs.

“We take routine feedback from our customers at the end of their move and check whether the service quality provided matches what was promised. Top-performing relocation service providers are rewarded with high ranks in listing, while movers not performing up to the mark or behaving unprofessionally with customers are fined with different penalties depending on the severity of the problem caused. We may ask them to pay a monetary fine, temporarily suspend them, or even blacklist their profile if the issue is serious.” explains John.

Providing Complete Support from Start to End

AssureShift values its customers and works toward providing 100% customer satisfaction. The expert customer support team is made up of a group of skilled individuals who can resolve customer issues quickly and effectively at every step of the relocation.

“If our customers are not pleased with the references given through the software or if they face issues with delays on moving day or cancellations, our support team offer better alternative options manually as per the customer’s needs. For problems like sudden price hikes, bad quality services, rude behaviour, or delayed delivery, our support team will resolve the issues by speaking to the moving company on the customer’s behalf. If the problem is much more severe, we will provide the mover’s legal documents to customers and make sure to offer full support for any further action,” describes John.

AssureShift Growth Report: 2016 – 2020

In Aug 2016, AssureShift started as a two-member team consisting of the Co-Founders, Debendra Prasad and Juby John. They officially launched operations in Bangalore from February 2017, with the main focus of building their foundation in the city. Once the responses started pouring in, they became the most popular and reputed reference portal and directory for moving companies in Bangalore. AssureShift then improved and refined the process further and slowly extended operations into other cities.

“We moved into Pune and Hyderabad after the first 3 months. Another couple of months later we expanded our network into Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and so on. Within 6 months, AssureShift was able to achieve over 1000+ successful relocations, and that number has reached 40,000+ till date,” says John.

After 4 years of striving day and night to get the company going, AssureShift has grown into a family of 20+ members today. Their unique method of hiring packers movers have changed the way people book relocation services these days.

“In the last 4 years, we have built a strong association with more than 600 – 700 packers and movers companies in all the major Indian cities. We work with top packers and movers in Jaipur, Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Chennai, and so on. We have also started moving into tier-2 cities like Chandigarh, Mysore, Thane, Noida, etc.” Debendra explains.

Future Plans

AssureShift’s upcoming plan of action for the future is to reach every small city in India and help solve people’s relocation problems effectively.

“We are committed to providing dependable and good-quality packing and moving services for customers at reasonably priced rates. We want to create a universal platform and widen our reach to people living in the remotest corners of the country, so that every single person has access to good relocation companies and can enjoy safe and stress-free moving. We don’t want to leave any stone unturned in our journey,” concludes Debendra.

