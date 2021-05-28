Ashoka Buildcon shines on receiving Letter of Acceptance from Fahi Dhiriulhun Corporation

Ashoka Buildcon is currently trading at Rs. 93.80, up by 1.45 points or 1.57% from its previous closing of Rs. 92.35 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 95.30 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 95.30 and Rs. 93.55 respectively. So far 38321 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 118.65 on 17-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 48.70 on 29-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 95.80 and Rs. 88.15 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 2592.48 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 54.48%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 31.40% and 14.12% respectively.

Ashoka Buildcon has received Letter of Acceptance from Fahi Dhiriulhun Corporation, a State-owned company of the Government of the Republic of the Maldives, for the Project viz. ‘Design and Construction of 2000 Social Housing Units in Hulhumale’, Republic of Maldives’ on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis. The total value for this project is estimated to be around $140.33 Million (Rs 1018.36 crore).

Ashoka Buildcon builds and operates roads and bridges in India on a build, operate and transfer (BOT) basis. It currently operates one of the highest numbers of toll-based BOT projects in India.

