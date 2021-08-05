Army Mountaineering Expedition To Mount Bhagirathi-Ii Flagged Off

Jaipur : In continuation with the rich traditions of mountaineering and with aim to pay a tribute to the valour displayed by Indian Army during the 1971 war as a part of the ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ celebration, Team Daredevils: XIV which is part of the Sapta Shakti Command is undertaking a mountaineering expedition to Mount Bhagirathi-II (6512m) in August- September2021 under the aegis of Army Adventure Wing.

The mountaineering team led by Captain B Manoj Kumar and Naib Subedar Mala Ram comprises of One officer, one junior commissioned officer and Seven Jawans. The experienced team has undertaken numerous mountaineering expeditions to include Kalihani Pass (4800m), Mount Stok Kangri (6121m), Bhaba Pass (4850m), Mount Deo Tibba (6001m), Mount Kanamo (5974m), Mount Kedar Dome (6831m) and Mount Vasuki Parbat (6792m) in the past.The team also includes experienced mountaineers Havildar A Manhas and Havildar Ravi Kumar who have also successfully participated in Indian Army expedition to Mount Kamet (7756m) in the past.

Mount Bhagirathi – II lies in the Gangotri Glacier in the Garhwal Himalayas and is a part of the Bhagirathi Massif which poses numerous challenges to the mountaineers requiring great technical skills to negotiate.

The expedition was flagged off by Major General Vikram Varma, General Officer Commanding, Sudarshan Chakra Division of Chetak Corps from Suratgarh on 04 August 2021 and handed over the expedition pennant to the Team Leader. Lieutenant General AS Bhinder, Army Commander, Sapta Shakti Command and Lieutenant General MK Mago, General Officer Commanding, Chetak Corps wished the team a successful summit.

The team will set out via Harsil to Gangotri and after 20 days of arduous mountaineering, will reach the summit on 15-16 September 2021. The successful conduct of the expedition will be a befitting tribute to the valour of Indian Army during ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ celebration.

