Al Ain Zoo marks the international Monkey Day

Al Ain : Al Ain Zoo marked Monkey Day – an occasion that promotes international humanitarian work to preserve and protect apes in the wild, which coincides on December 14

Al Ain Zoo comprises ten different types of apes from around the world, including the Western Gorilla – one of the largest and longest-living primates in the world, in addition to Lemurs and Chimpanzees and various types of monkeys, the zoo plays a part in conservation efforts in areas of research and care to protect these animals as they face existential various threats, such as the deterioration of their natural habitat, poaching and diseases transmitted to them from humans.

Al Ain Zoo provides various types of training to gorillas, Chimpanzees, and other apes,such as the vervet monkey, in line with the highest international standards, aiming to encourage positive behavior for these apes, and facilitate the daily tasks for the observers while looking after and caring for them as well as helping them develop natural interactive behavior

Al Ain Zoo is the only zoo in the Middle East that comprises four male gorillas, and has set plans to open one of the world’s largest gorilla exhibits featuring 3 indoors and outdoors exhibition areas, walkways, as well as the Jewel of Africa area, which enables visitors to view gorillas living their natural daily lives.

The Zoo will also open the Chimpanzee Forest – the biggest open-air chimpanzee exhibit in the Middle East, which provides visitors with an enjoyable experience of seeing the chimps exploring and climbing wooden structures with connected rock formations that highlight their natural behavior and social interactions.

Through new projects, Al Ain Zoo aims to continue its mission of conserving nature by providing highest levels of care and protection to endangered species. This includes providing ongoing care and nutrition, improvement programs and special care in addition to providing various, unique educational experiments for visitors of all ages.

Please share this news







