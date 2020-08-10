Agriculture is the foundation of the Indian economy and Modi government has been striving to strengthen it for the last six years

Union Home Minister expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for launching the ₹1,00,000 Cr ‘Agriculture Infrastructure Fund’ approved by the cabinet and for transferring ₹17,000 Cr to the accounts of 8.5 Cr farmers under ‘PM-Kisan’ for the development of agriculture sector & rural areas.

Shri Amit Shah in a series of tweets, said that “Agriculture Infrastructure Fund will accelerate the creation of many infrastructure projects such as cold storage, collection centers, processing units so that our hardworking farmers can get the true value for their produce. This will generate new employment opportunities and will also strengthen the rural economy”.

Union Home Minister further added that “agriculture is the foundation of the Indian economy and the Modi government has been striving to strengthen it for the last six years”. Shri Amit Shah emphasized that “many unprecedented steps have been taken for doubling the income of farmers and for the development of the agriculture sector”. The Union Home Minister added “I am confident that due to the untiring efforts of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, Indian agriculture will become world class in the times to come”.