PM expresses grief over the loss of lives due to fire at Covid Centre in Vijayawada

The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives due to fire at a Covid Centre in Vijayawada.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said,

“Anguished by the fire at a Covid Centre in Vijayawada. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover as soon as possible. Discussed the prevailing situation with AP CM @ysjagan Ji and assured all possible support.”