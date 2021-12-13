Add-Shop E-Retail launches 7 new products with various category

Add-Shop E-Retail has launched 7 new products with various category and expanded its products range with this new launching. The company has launched a new seven products in herbal category, namely Immune Kadha, Detox Sudha Table, Gaupiyush Tablet, Herbal Tooth gel, Premium Shampoo, Natural Face wash and Aloe Vera Gel.

With this new launching, the company is seeing wide market for these products across India. There are some premium range products which will create good wealth for company. This will boost its retail business in various states.

Add-Shop E-Retail is currently engaged in the business of marketing and distribution of products in the categories of ayurvedic products, food supplement products, agricultural products, animal feed supplement products and personal care products under the brand name ‘Add-Shop Promotions’.