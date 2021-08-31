Abbott trades in green on introducing single-dose formulation of carbetocin in India

Abbott India is currently trading at Rs. 19317.70, up by 232.80 points or 1.22% from its previous closing of Rs. 19084.90 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 19276.20 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 19388.00 and Rs. 19070.10 respectively. So far 446 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 19983.70 on 02-Aug-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 13970.10 on 02-Feb-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 19388.00 and Rs. 18757.70 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 41014.77 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 74.99%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 6.99% and 18.03% respectively.

Abbott has launched room-temperature-stable, single-dose formulation of carbetocin in India to help in the prevention of postpartum haemorrhage (PPH).

PPH refers to excessive blood loss of 500 ml or more after vaginal delivery and 1,000 ml or more after a caesarean procedure, within 24 hours of childbirth. Although preventable, PPH is associated with almost 20 per cent maternal mortality in the country.

Abbott India is healthcare company that discovers, develops, manufactures and markets innovative products and services.

