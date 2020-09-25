100% Source Segregation & Waste Processing should be Focussed– Durga Shanker Mishra

Shri Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), during his interaction with the Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary/ senior officials of the States of Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand has emphasized that 100% source segregation and waste processing should be the focus and home composting encouraged by the States. He also said that sustainable models of C&D waste should be installed. He was chairing a meeting to review the progress of Urban Missions, namely, Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban, Atal Mission for Rejuvenation &Urban Transformation, Smart City Mission, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urbanetc. During the review, the State of Himachal Pradesh was requested to ensure 100% progress with regard to construction of toilets in all the ULBs. The State was also requested to make further efforts to ensure that all the ULBs are certified as ODF++.

Reviewing the progress of AMRUT, it was informed that the State of Himachal Pradesh has so far awarded contracts (including works completed) for Rs.304.51 crore(100%) against the approved SAAP size of Rs.304.52 crore. To ensure the universal coverage of water supply, 13,003 new household water tap connections are being provided through AMRUT by March 2021. More than 17,600 tap connections have already been provided. Out of 23,006 new household sewer connections proposed to be provided through AMRUT & convergence, 26,034 connections, over and above, the target have already been provided by the State. The State has also tied up with EESL for replacement of conventional street lights with LED lights in both the Mission cities. So far, 12,186 street lights have been replaced, over and above, the target of 9,621 street lights. The credit rating work has been completed in the Mission cities, out of which Shimla has investible grade rating. Secretary, Housing impressed upon the State to work for credit enhancement of Kullu and float Municipal Bonds in Shimla.

As regards Uttarakhand, it was informed that State has awarded contracts (including works completed) worth Rs.561.09 crore (95%) against the approved SAAP size of Rs.593 crore. Out of 56,347 new household water tap connections proposed to be provided through AMRUT and convergence, 36,554 connections have already been provided by the State. Out of identified 82,337 streetlights in 7 cities, 72,167 streetlights have been replaced with energy efficient LED lights. Credit rating has been completed in 7 Missions cities out of which 1 city has investible grade rating.

Earlier, explaining the contours of the changes in the Swachh Survekshan 2021, Secretary, MoHUA stated that the new prize will be called ‘Prerak Dauur Samman’.Qualifying criteria for this award will be based on segregation of waste,processing capacity for wet waste, recycling of waste, recycling of Construction& Demolition waste, percentage of waste going into landfills and sanitation statusof cities and the ranking will be ‘Divya’, ‘Anupam’, ‘Ujjwal’, ‘Udit’ and ‘Arohi’. Hesaid that cleanliness besides changing the perception of the city as to how itmanages waste also makes it beautiful and asked the States to make vigorousefforts in this direction. Secretary (MoHUA) suggested that the two Statesshould at least aim for Ujjwal (Silver).

The senior officers of both the States gave an account of the efforts being made by them under the Swachh Bharat Mission including scientific waste processing. They assured that all efforts would be made to improve the performance of the States and they will do well. He mentioned that segregation of waste by the public is the key to cleanliness and prosperity and cited the example of Indore city where a Bio-Methanation plant is being set up which would pay the municipality for the wet waste procured from it. Secretary, MoHUA requested theStates to fix targets and work with the cities for achieving them.