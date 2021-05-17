Max Ventures and Industries’ arm to invest Rs 500 million in new CPP Line

Max Ventures & Industries’ (MaxVIL) subsidiary — Max Speciality Films (MSFL) is planning to invest upto Rs 500 million in a new CPP Line which will have a capacity of 7.2 KTPA (Kilo Tonnes Per Annum).

The new CPP Line expansion will be funded entirely through internal accruals. Work on the capex will commence in Q2FY22 and is expected to be commercialized in Q2FY23. Demand for the CPP Films has been robust and expanding the capacity will enable MSFL to cater to the growing market for such films. Apart from robust demand these films enjoy, they will also further enhance the sustainability factor of MSFL as these films are easier to recycle.

Max Ventures and Industries, a part of the $3.2 billion Max Group, operates primarily in the areas of manufacturing and real estate.

