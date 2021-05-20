Zim Laboratories jumps on incorporating wholly owned subsidiary

Zim Laboratories is currently trading at Rs. 90.00, up by 3.15 points or 3.63% from its previous closing of Rs. 86.85 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 89.90 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 91.00 and Rs. 87.30 respectively. So far 999 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘X’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 131.45 on 07-Aug-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 59.00 on 21-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 94.50 and Rs. 85.10 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 145.69 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 33.26%, while Non-Institutions held 66.74% stake in the company.

Zim Laboratories has incorporated a Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company in the name of ‘ZIM Thinorals’ on May 18, 2021. The company is incorporated for carrying on the business of Pharmaceutical Products.

The company manufactures, formulates, and distributes drug delivery systems to develops generic pharmaceutical products.

