SRF surges on commissioning project to produce specialty chemicals

SRF is currently trading at Rs. 6455.55, up by 41.60 points or 0.65% from its previous closing of Rs. 6413.95 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 6450.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 6506.05 and Rs. 6430.00 respectively. So far 2557 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 6986.05 on 06-May-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 3330.00 on 20-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 6506.05 and Rs. 6222.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 38112.44 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 50.77%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 29.59% and 19.64% respectively.

SRF has commissioned the project to setting-up of a range of dedicated plants to produce specialty chemicals and also capitalized at an aggregate cost of Rs 53 crore.

SRF is a leader in refrigerants, engineering plastics and industrial yarns in India. The company also manufactures polyester films and fluoro specialties. Besides India, SRF has a presence in Dubai, South Africa and Thailand.

