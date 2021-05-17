Zensar Technologies shines on inking pact to acquire 100% stake in M3bi USA, India

Zensar Technologies is currently trading at Rs. 276.00, up by 7.35 points or 2.74% from its previous closing of Rs. 268.65 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 274.80 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 282.80 and Rs. 272.45 respectively. So far 6505 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 346.95 on 16-Mar-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 82.95 on 18-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 282.80 and Rs. 254.70 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 6061.94 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 49.19%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 40.60% and 10.22% respectively.

Zensar Technologies’ wholly owned subsidiary — Zensar Technologies Inc, USA, has entered into definitive agreement(s)/document(s) for acquisition of 100% of the membership interests in M3bi, LLC, USA. Further, the Board of Directors, inter-alia, approved/concurred/consented to acquisition of M3bi India, and accordingly the company has entered into definitive agreement(s)/document(s) for acquisition of entire equity share capital of M3bi India, subsidiary of M3bi, LLC, USA. Zensar and M3BI can jointly leverage the entire range of Zensar’s services for M3bi’s marquee clients.

Zensar Technologies, formerly known as ICIL was acquired by the RPG group in 1989. It is a globally focused software and services company spread across eighteen countries across the world.

Please share this news







