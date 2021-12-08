Zen Technologies is currently trading at Rs. 213.60, up by 5.70 points or 2.74% from its previous closing of Rs. 207.90 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 213.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 217.00 and Rs. 211.60 respectively. So far 31178 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 249.50 on 19-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 65.00 on 18-May-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 217.00 and Rs. 204.20 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 1697.94 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 60.19%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 0.01% and 39.80% respectively.

Zen Technologies’ subsidiary — Unistring Tech Solutions (UTS) has secured an order worth around Rs 61 crore from an Indian defence PSU. UTS has embraced ‘less is more’ philosophy following Zen’s investment and has achieved this milestone order by ensuring laser-like focus on developing electronic warfare and counter-drone technologies.

Zen Technologies is a pioneer in the design, development and manufacture of world class, state-of-the-art training simulators. ZEN has been at the forefront of applying new technologies and developing new products and is actively involved in indigenization of technologies, which are helpful for Indian security forces.