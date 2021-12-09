Yes Bank surges on partnering with Fintech Meetup to drive fintech innovation at grass root level

Yes Bank is currently trading at Rs. 13.98, up by 0.74 points or 5.59% from its previous closing of Rs. 13.24 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 13.25 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 14.18 and Rs. 13.25 respectively. So far 37162659 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 20.83 on 11-Dec-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 10.51 on 23-Aug-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 14.18 and Rs. 12.51 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 35402.58 crore.

The Institutions and Non-Institutions holding in the company stood at 53.79% and 46.21% respectively.

Yes Bank has partnered with The Fintech Meetup to launch the fourth edition of The Fintech Yatra: a unique 60-day road journey spanning 10,000 km across rural and urban India, undertaken with the aim of accelerating the growth of the country’s fintech ecosystem.

With this partnership, Yes Bank hopes to further accelerate the fintech revolution it had helped bolster by being the first Indian Bank to make APIs available to fintech partners for financial transactions.

One of the market leaders in the payment ecosystem with around 40% market share in UPI by volume coupled with significant share in IMPS, AePS and NEFT, YES BANK will leverage the forum to mentor these start-ups and co-create innovative solutions with them.

Yes Bank is engaged in providing banking services, including corporate and institutional banking, financial markets, investment banking, corporate finance, branch banking, business and transaction banking, and wealth management.