World Premiere Of Rajesh Tailang’s Directorial Debut Trivedi Ji At Yellowstone International Film Festival

Delhi Crime and Mirzapur famed actor Rajesh Tailang’s directorial debut Trivedi Ji’ will have its world premiere at first-ever YIFF in Delhi.

YIFF is coming to Indian Capital and will be home-ground for Rajesh Tailang’s directoral debut ‘Trivedi Ji’, along with an impressive 70 plus shorts, documentaries and feature films from all over the globe which are also lined-up to premiere, show case and screen at YIFF.

Yellowstone International Film Festival (YIFF), will kick-start from Jan. 28th to Feb. 3rd in Delhi and it is powered by Movie Saints. The festival’s programming also includes Seven Oscar-affiliated short films and documentaries.

The massive undertaking is created by award-winning writer/director Tushar Tyagi (Saving Chintu, Kaashi, Gulabee) and curated by renowned festival director (New York Indian Film Festival) and biographer (Shashi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Priyanka Chopra) Aseem Chhabra.

The YIFF is mounted with an incredibly talented and award-winning jury members from Hollywood and the Indian Film Industry include: Scott Moore, Marta Cunningham, Nicolas Eliopoulos, Nikky Levy, Sheeba Chadha, Anjul Nigam, Alison Fraser, Todd Waring, Regina Johnson, Abhiroop Basu, Faraz Arif Ansari and Elizabeth Wood Coldicutt.

Some of the festival’s highlights include: Showcase of Shorts Films contending for 2021 Oscars: Natkhat Starring Vidya Balan, Karishma Dev Dube’s Bittu, Rami Kodeih’s Alina, Dekel Berenson’s Ana, Charlie Manton’s November 1st, Richard Lui’s Sky Blossom: Diary of the next greatest generation. Indian premiere of Gil Baroni’s charming Alice Junior, along with South African movie ‘King of Mulberry Street.

The pre-recorded, virtual panel discussions and workshops include: Panel discussion, Academy Award Round-Table: Running the Oscar Race, Gulabi Lens: Rise in the popularity of Queer Cinema, Festival Directors Tell All: Mechanics of Film Festival Curation, Q&A with Aastha Khanna, Master Classes on screenwriting, cinematography and direction

The festival will also present 10 awards in the following categories this year: Best Feature Film, Best Documentary Feature, Best Live Action Short, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Child Actor, Best Screenplay, Best Woman Filmmaker and Best LGBTQIA+ Film.

Meanwhile, Tyagi’s 2020 helmed Saving Chintu’ is currently one of three Indian short films in the highly-contested, 2021 Oscars race to represent India at the Academy Awards in the live action shorts category. He has made 12 other short films and is currently working on two feature films, to be released in the next two years.

YIFF 2021 powered by Movie Saints Festival partners India Film Project and media Partner Bollywood Film Fame Canada

To watch the film please follow the link – YIFF.MOVIESAINTS.COM

