Nafih Mohammed Naser starts a makeshift school for children of migrant labourers

Nafih Mohammed Naser, a child rights activist has started a makeshift school in Bengaluru for migrant children. The children are being taught as well as fed on a daily basis since the national lockdown came into effect. While these children are being taught by Nafih and his team, their parents are also provided with a helping hand for employment.

A large number of migrant labourers lost employment during the corona crisis and economic slowdown.

The education and food of the children of these migrant children are taken care of by two different teams headed by Nafih.

Talking to media about the need to start school for the children of the migrant labourers Nafih Mohammed Naser said, “ It’s a wonderful feeling to serve the people. I understand and value the importance of education in transforming one’s life. I am today helping them with essentials but given the uncertainty of life, it is better for these kids to become educated, empowered and self-sufficient. Nothing is as powerful as educating a child. I hope to do my bit each day”

As per media reports, Nafih has been advocating for formulation of better migrant, child rights and education polices in India.

Please share this news







