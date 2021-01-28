Max Bupa Health Insurance Strengthens Its Presence In Rajasthan

Udaipur : Max Bupa, one of India’s leading standalone health insurance players today announced its expansion plans in Udaipur and other markets of Rajasthan, as part of its next phase of growth. The company has opened an additional branch in Udaipur and aims to provide health coverage to over 13000 people in the next five years. Max Bupa’s customers can avail cashless hospitalization in 14 network hospitals in the city and 6000+ hospitals across the country. They will also have access to benefits like preauthorization of cashless claims within 30 minutes, making quality healthcare more accessible.

The Covid-19 pandemic has made people realize the importance of health insurance in safeguarding against exorbitant medical expenditure while availing appropriate treatment. A survey conducted amongst the insurance agents across Rajasthan reveals that there is a substantial increase in the demand of health insurance post Covid-19. The study further highlights that there is high demand for health insurance in Udaipur despite low clarity on the concept. Understanding the need to bring more people under the ambit of health insurance, Max Bupa has expanded its presence in the city and other markets of Rajasthan. The company intends to create more awareness about health insurance through various initiatives in the city.

Max Bupa targets to clock INR 9 crore Gross written premium and 3 times increase in policy purchase in the next 5 years in Udaipur. The company will also bring business opportunities for people in Udaipur as it plans to on-board around 1100 agents by 2024-25. The company will provide adequate training programs and encourage women and housewives living in the city to become insurance agents, thereby helping them to become financially independent.

Talking about its expansion plans in Udaipur and other markets of Rajasthan, Mr. Ankur Kharbanda, Director – Retail, Max Bupa Health Insurance said, “Covid-19 has led to increased awareness amongst people about the benefits of health insurance. The growing health risk due to Covid-19 pandemic and rising medical inflation have made health insurance a priority purchase among people, to cover unforeseen medical expenses or any planned treatment. We are seeing demand for health covers from metros as well as emerging Tier II and III markets.

Seeing the rising need, Max Bupa is expanding its presence in the Tier II & III cities to create further awareness about the importance and benefits of health insurance. Max Bupa is opening offices across 45 additional cities this year and we plan to take the total count to over 200 offices across India in the next two years. Rajasthan is an integral market for Max Bupa in Western India and is expected to contribute significantly towards this growth. As we expand to newer markets in Rajasthan, our plan is to increase penetration of health insurance and significantly raise awareness about its benefits.”

Max Bupa is one of the most trusted brands in the country with more than a decade’s experience in offering quality healthcare support to people. The company offers a wide range of affordable, comprehensive and disease specific products as per customers’ varying health needs. The robust product portfolio of Max Bupa includes indemnity products like ReAssure – a 100% cashless plan, Health Companion, GoActive, Health Premia and Health Pulse. Other products include Health Assurance – Max Bupa’s fixed benefit plan providing Personal accident cover, Hospicash & Critical illness cover, and Health Recharge – Super top up plan. The company also offers entry level covers such as AarogyaSanjeevani and disease specific products like Corona Kavach, allowing people to choose suitable product for themselves.

The company now has presence in 8 markets in Rajasthan including Udaipur, Alwar, Jaipur, Ajmer, Jodhpur, Kota, Pali, and Bikaner.

