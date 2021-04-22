Wonderla Holidays to temporarily close Bangalore park

Wonderla Holidays is going to temporarily close its Bangalore park till 4th May, or until further notice. The closure is following government’s directive due to the rising Covid cases in Karnataka. The state government is taking all possible precautions to contain Covid 19 across the state due to the steep spike in the number of cases in Karnataka.

Wonderla Holidays is India’s biggest amusement park, from the V-guard Group of companies, this is the second park from this group. The company is also engaged in the business of resort, amusement parks.

