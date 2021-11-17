Grindwell Norton gains on making investment of Rs 15 lakh in Cleanwin Energy Three

Grindwell Norton is currently trading at Rs. 1852.00, up by 17.85 points or 0.97% from its previous closing of Rs. 1834.15 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1845.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1852.45 and Rs. 1802.70 respectively. So far 8268 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1871.70 on 16-Nov-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 547.10 on 18-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1871.70 and Rs. 1757.90 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 20425.07 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 58.08%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 22.23% and 19.69% respectively.

Grindwell Norton has made an investment of Rs 15 lakh in Cleanwin Energy Three. The company has made an investment for Power Purchase agreement. The company’s contribution is 27.27% in Cleanwin Energy Three.

Grindwell Norton is India’s Leading Manufacturer & Exporter of Abrasives & Silicon Carbide.