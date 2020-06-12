Weather forecast for today

Mumbai is expecting a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. The minimum temperature in the metropolis will be around 26 degrees Celsius and maximum 33 degrees.

Chennai will have a generally cloudy sky with light rain. The minimum temperature will be around 28 degrees Celsius and maximum 35 degrees.

Kolkata will witness generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. The minimum temperature will be 26 degrees Celsius while maximum will be around 32.

Chandigarh is likely to have a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. Temperature at the lower side will be around 28 degrees Celsius while on the upper side it will be 37 degrees.

For Dehradun, there is a forecast of partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain or thunderstorm or duststorm. Minimum temperature is expected at around 24 degrees while maximum at 35 degrees Celsius.

In Hyderabad, it is going to be generally cloudy sky with heavy rain. Minimum temperature in the city will be around 23 degrees Celsius and maximum at around 31 degrees.

Bengaluru will have partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. It will have minimum temperature at around 21 degrees and maximum of 29 degrees Celsius.

Ahmedabad will witness generally cloudy sky with moderate rain. The minimum and maximum will be 24 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius.

Bhopal will witness partly cloudy sky towards afternoon or evening. The minimum temperature in the city will be 25 degrees Celsius while maximum will be around 38 degrees.

In the eastern part, Patna is likely to have partly cloudy sky. The minimum temperature in the city will be around 27 degrees Celsius and maximum will be around 37 degrees.

Guwahati is likely to have a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. The minimum temperature in the city will be 25 degrees Celsius while maximum will be around 33 degrees.

On to the North, in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the minimum temperature will be 25 degrees Celsius in Jammu while maximum will be around 37 degrees Celsius. The city will have mainly clear sky becoming partly cloudy towards afternoon or evening.

In Srinagar, the minimum temperature will be 14 degrees Celsius while maximum will be around 29 degrees. The city will witness partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain or thunderstorm or dust storm.

In Gilgit, the temperature will hover between 17 and 35 degrees Celsius with partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain or thunderstorm or dust storm.

In Muzzafarabad, there will be partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain or thunderstorm or dust storm. It will witness minimum temperatures of 17 degrees Celsius while maximum temperature will be around 34 degrees Celsius.