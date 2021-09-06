VA Tech Wabag moves up on securing order in Malaysia for PETRONAS Refinery & Petrochemical Corporation

VA Tech Wabag is currently trading at Rs. 342.35, up by 5.65 points or 1.68% from its previous closing of Rs. 336.70 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 342.90 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 345.00 and Rs. 339.35 respectively. So far 8756 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 404.25 on 03-Aug-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 172.20 on 24-Sep-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 348.00 and Rs. 330.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 2132.82 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 21.70%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 19.69% and 58.61% respectively.

VA Tech Wabag has secured an order worth $11.45 Million from Dialog E&C Sdn. Bhd., Malaysia towards establishing a new Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) for Pengerang Integrated Complex in Johor, Malaysia. It will be constructed for PRPC Utilities and Facilities Sdn Bhd (PRPC UF), a subsidiary of PETRONAS Refinery & Petrochemical Corporation (PRPC).

Wabag shall be the Technology vendor and provide Design, Engineering, Procurement and Supervision activities for the proposed ETP. WABAG shall design the ETP comprising of two-stage biological treatment, advance oxidation process, ammonia stripper and drier facility for sludge treatment. WABAG was amongst the few technology partners approved by PRPC for this project, based on its global reference in Oil & Gas segment.

VA Tech Wabag is an India-based company engaged in the business of water treatment field.

Please share this news







