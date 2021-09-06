Tata Motors rises on inaugurating 70 new sales outlets

Tata Motors is currently trading at Rs. 297.00, up by 1.50 points or 0.51% from its previous closing of Rs. 295.50 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 297.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 297.70 and Rs. 296.00 respectively. So far 140017 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 360.65 on 15-Jun-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 122.15 on 24-Sep-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 297.70 and Rs. 286.20 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 98115.09 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 46.41%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 25.90% and 17.32% respectively.

Corresponding to its retail acceleration strategy, Tata Motors has inaugurated 70 new sales outlets across Southern India in a single day. Spread across 53 cities, these outlets have been strategically mapped to key emerging markets of the Southern region. These modern showrooms will be home to the company’s ‘New Forever’ range of passenger vehicles, including its electric vehicles portfolio.

Tata Motors is India’s largest automobile company. Through subsidiaries and associate companies, Tata Motors has operations in the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa and Indonesia. Among them is Jaguar Land Rover, the business comprising the two iconic British brands.

Please share this news







