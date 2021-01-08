Uttra Khand railway trainee commit suicide in Udaipur lake

Udaipur : In a shocking incident, a 27-year-old man from Uttra Khand who had come to Udaipur on a month’s training ended his life by jumping into the SwaroopSagar lake here on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Heem Singh Khati son of Rajendra SIngh from Udhampur, Uttarakhand. He had come to Udaipur on January 4 at the railway training center at Sukhadia circle and was supposed to participate in the training program till February 4, sources said. According to eye witnesses, the man arrived in an autorickshaw around 12.30 pm at Swaroop Sagar and started walking slowly near the sides of water. Before people could sense his intentions, he suddenly dived into the water and drowned.

Some people tried to save him but failed. The body was recovered when police arrived and held a search. Later, the doctors at emergency declared him dead and the body was shifted to MB hospital mortuary. Hathipole police has registered a suicide case and informed the deceased’s family back in Udhampur. Cops said the reason behind the suicide is not known. Autopsy would be conducted after his relatives reach Udaipur, police said.

