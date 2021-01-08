Bank office boy among 6 arrested for Rs 25L loot in Chittorgarh

Udaipur : Six persons including an office boy of a private bank have been arrested in connection with last week’s Rs 25 Lakh loot in Chittorgarh. The mastermind and two others are still at large while the police has recovered 18.5Lakh rupees from the loot money.

“On December 29, unknown assailants had snatched away a bag containing the money from a grain trader Basanti Lal Bohra at Nayi Puliya road. A special team was constituted led by an RPS officer Rajesh Kasana that comprised of Tulsiram Prajapati, SHO Kotwali police station, SI Suresh and Sangram Singh etc. The team worked on joining links with each other and succeeded in finding the culprits Hemendra SIngh, Suraj Chandani, Sajay alias Sunny, Rajkumar, Mangal Bairagi and Sunil Das Bairagi” Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhargava told Udaipur Kiran.

The mastermind Sahil son of Raj kumar Bairagi resident of Rashmi block and his two accomplices Prabhu Singh and Narendra are absconding. The police officer said Sahil is a habitual offender and three cases of physical assault and dacoity are pending against him while the other two also have several cases against them. The SP said Bohra is a rich grain merchant who dealt with the trade of edible items in partnership with one Kailash Kariya. The duo transacted huge amounts in their business account with Axis Bank.

The mastermind Sahil Bairagi came to know about this somehow and he connived with his gang members to loot Bohra’s money. He persuaded his accomplice Sanjay to befriend Hemendra Singh Hada who worked as an office boy at the bank. Sanjay with the help of a common friend Suraj Chandani, became friends with Hemendra and the former convinced the other to tip him whenever the merchant withdrew a huge amount from the bank.On December 28, Hemendra tipped Sahil’s gang that Bohra had come to the bank to withdraw 30 lakh rupees in the afternoon.

Sahil, Prabhu and others reached the bank on the said time but they did not get a right opportunity to snatch the money.

Next day again, when Bohra withdrew 25 lakh rupees from the bank, Hemendra informed this to his friends. Sahil and his accomplices went to the bank and followed the merchant and near Kailash Nagar they got a chance to snatch the bag and mobile from him. However, fearing arrest they discarded the mobile on a secluded road. Police teams are in search of the three absconding culprits while 18.50 lakh of the loot prize has been recovered from the other gang members.