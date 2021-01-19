Union Education Minister virtually interacts with students of Kendriya Vidyalaya across the country

Union Minister for Education and Chairman, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ virtually interacted with the students of KendriyaVidyalayas across the Country. The Minister attended the programme from KV Andrewsganj, New Delhi and answered the queries of the students.

During the interaction program, the students asked questions related to various fields and subjects. Replying to the query by a student of KV Gurugram, Pokhriyal informed that as the curriculum was cut by 30 percent this year due to Covid-19, therefore in the upcoming competitive examinations like JEE and NEET this year the candidates will have more options to answer the questions.

In response to another query asked by a student from Varanasi, Pokhriyal said that the facilities of online education will continue even after the school reopens. For some time, a mixed format of online and offline will be available for the students.

In response to a question asked by the student of Kendriya Vidyalaya Andrewsganj about the New Education Policy- 2020, the Minister said “New Education Policy has been prepared keeping in mind the India of future. A lot of emphasis has been laid on practical knowledge rather than just bookish knowledge. Vocational training facility will be provided for students from class 6 onwards, in which internship is also associated. Artificial intelligence will also be taught from the school level itself. At the same time, Indian values ​​and culture will also be promoted. This policy is capable of realizing the dream of AatmaNirbhar Bharat”.

Minister also recited his favourite poems on a question related to his literary skills.

Earlier, Pokhriyal also planted a sapling in KV Andrewsganj premises. Giving momentum to the Fit India campaign, he also inaugurated an ‘Open Gym’ in the KV. Apart from this, a Musical Garden was also inaugurated by the Minister in the school premises.

Commissioner, KVS Ms. Nidhi Pandey gave the Welcome Address, while Addl Commissioner, KVS Ms. V. Vijayalakshmi presented the vote of thanks. Senior officials of the Ministry were present on the occasion

