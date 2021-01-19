Update on COVID-19 Vaccination

The third day of the massive countrywide COVID-19 vaccination program was also conducted successfully. Total of 3,81,305 beneficiaries have been vaccinated till today through 7,704 sessions, as per the provisional report.
1,48,266 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 5 pm today, the third day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.
|S. No.
|State/UT
|Beneficiaries vaccinated (provisional)
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|9,758
|2
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1,054
|3
|Assam
|1,822
|4
|Bihar
|8,656
|5
|Chhattisgarh
|4,459
|6
|Delhi
|3,111
|7
|Haryana
|3,486
|8
|Himachal Pradesh
|2,914
|9
|Jammu & Kashmir
|1,139
|10
|Jharkhand
|2,687
|11
|Karnataka
|36,888
|12
|Kerala
|7,070
|13
|Lakshadweep
|180
|14
|Madhya Pradesh
|6,665
|15
|Manipur
|291
|16
|Mizoram
|220
|17
|Nagaland
|864
|18
|Odisha
|22,579
|19
|Puducherry
|183
|20
|Punjab
|1,882
|21
|Tamil Nadu
|7,628
|22
|Telangana
|10,352
|23
|Tripura
|1,211
|24
|Uttarakhand
|1,579
|25
|West Bengal
|11,588
|All India
|1,48,266
An Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) is any unexpected medical occurrence which follows immunization. It may or may not be related to the vaccine or vaccination process.
580 cases of AEFI have been reported so far. Out of these, seven have required hospitalization. Of the three cases reported from Delhi, two have been discharged whereas once case with reporting fainting is under observation at Max Hospital, Patparganj. The reported case of AEFI in Uttarakhand is stable and under observation at AIIMS, Rishikesh. In Chhattisgarh, one person is under observation at the Govt. Medical College, Rajnandgaon. Of the two cases of AEFI in Karnataka, one is under observation at District Hospital, Chitradurga and the second person is under observation at General Hospital, Challakere, Chitradurga.
Of the two deaths reported, death of the 52 yr male from Moradabad, UP (who was vaccinated on 16th Jan 2021 and died on evening of 17th Jan 2021) is not related to vaccination as per the post mortem report. Death was caused due to cardiopulmonary disease.
The second death was of a male person aged 43 years, resident of Bellary, Karnataka. He was vaccinated on 16 Jan, 2021 and died today. The cause of death is anterior wall infarction with Cardiopulmonary failure. The post mortem is scheduled today at Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences, Bellary, Karnataka.