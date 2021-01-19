Home / HEADLINES / INDIA / Update on COVID-19 Vaccination

Update on COVID-19 Vaccination

The third day of the massive countrywide COVID-19 vaccination program was also conducted successfully. Total of 3,81,305 beneficiaries have been vaccinated till today through 7,704 sessions, as per the provisional report.

1,48,266 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 5 pm today, the third day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.

S. No. State/UT Beneficiaries vaccinated (provisional)
1 Andhra Pradesh 9,758
2 Arunachal Pradesh 1,054
3 Assam 1,822
4 Bihar 8,656
5 Chhattisgarh 4,459
6 Delhi 3,111
7 Haryana 3,486
8 Himachal Pradesh 2,914
9 Jammu & Kashmir 1,139
10 Jharkhand 2,687
11 Karnataka 36,888
12 Kerala 7,070
13 Lakshadweep 180
14 Madhya Pradesh 6,665
15 Manipur 291
16 Mizoram 220
17 Nagaland 864
18 Odisha 22,579
19 Puducherry 183
20 Punjab 1,882
21 Tamil Nadu 7,628
22 Telangana 10,352
23 Tripura 1,211
24 Uttarakhand 1,579
25 West Bengal 11,588
All India 1,48,266

An Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) is any unexpected medical occurrence which follows immunization. It may or may not be related to the vaccine or vaccination process.

580 cases of AEFI have been reported so far. Out of these, seven have required hospitalization. Of the three cases reported from Delhi, two have been discharged whereas once case with reporting fainting is under observation at Max Hospital, Patparganj.  The reported case of AEFI in Uttarakhand is stable and under observation at AIIMS, Rishikesh.  In Chhattisgarh, one person is under observation at the Govt. Medical College, Rajnandgaon. Of the two cases of AEFI in Karnataka, one is under observation at District Hospital, Chitradurga and the second person is under observation at General Hospital, Challakere, Chitradurga.

Of the two deaths reported, death of the 52 yr male from Moradabad, UP (who was vaccinated on 16th Jan 2021 and died on evening of 17th Jan 2021) is not related to vaccination as per the post mortem report. Death was caused due to cardiopulmonary disease.

The second death was of a male person aged 43 years, resident of Bellary, Karnataka. He was vaccinated on 16 Jan, 2021 and died today. The cause of death is anterior wall infarction with Cardiopulmonary failure. The post mortem is scheduled today at Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences, Bellary, Karnataka.

Please share this news

Tags

    Maintained by udaipurkiran
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved