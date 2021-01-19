Update on COVID-19 Vaccination

The third day of the massive countrywide COVID-19 vaccination program was also conducted successfully. Total of 3,81,305 beneficiaries have been vaccinated till today through 7,704 sessions, as per the provisional report.

1,48,266 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 5 pm today, the third day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.

S. No. State/UT Beneficiaries vaccinated (provisional) 1 Andhra Pradesh 9,758 2 Arunachal Pradesh 1,054 3 Assam 1,822 4 Bihar 8,656 5 Chhattisgarh 4,459 6 Delhi 3,111 7 Haryana 3,486 8 Himachal Pradesh 2,914 9 Jammu & Kashmir 1,139 10 Jharkhand 2,687 11 Karnataka 36,888 12 Kerala 7,070 13 Lakshadweep 180 14 Madhya Pradesh 6,665 15 Manipur 291 16 Mizoram 220 17 Nagaland 864 18 Odisha 22,579 19 Puducherry 183 20 Punjab 1,882 21 Tamil Nadu 7,628 22 Telangana 10,352 23 Tripura 1,211 24 Uttarakhand 1,579 25 West Bengal 11,588 All India 1,48,266

An Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) is any unexpected medical occurrence which follows immunization. It may or may not be related to the vaccine or vaccination process.

580 cases of AEFI have been reported so far. Out of these, seven have required hospitalization. Of the three cases reported from Delhi, two have been discharged whereas once case with reporting fainting is under observation at Max Hospital, Patparganj. The reported case of AEFI in Uttarakhand is stable and under observation at AIIMS, Rishikesh. In Chhattisgarh, one person is under observation at the Govt. Medical College, Rajnandgaon. Of the two cases of AEFI in Karnataka, one is under observation at District Hospital, Chitradurga and the second person is under observation at General Hospital, Challakere, Chitradurga.

Of the two deaths reported, death of the 52 yr male from Moradabad, UP (who was vaccinated on 16th Jan 2021 and died on evening of 17th Jan 2021) is not related to vaccination as per the post mortem report. Death was caused due to cardiopulmonary disease.

The second death was of a male person aged 43 years, resident of Bellary, Karnataka. He was vaccinated on 16 Jan, 2021 and died today. The cause of death is anterior wall infarction with Cardiopulmonary failure. The post mortem is scheduled today at Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences, Bellary, Karnataka.

