Union Bank of India surges on raising Rs 500 crore through bonds

Union Bank Of India is currently trading at Rs. 32.85, up by 0.10 points or 0.31% from its previous closing of Rs. 32.75 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 32.95 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 32.95 and Rs. 32.35 respectively. So far 114729 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 60.05 on 23-Dec-2019 and a 52 week low of Rs. 22.60 on 20-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 34.45 and Rs. 32.35 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 20982.42 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 89.07%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 5.44% and 5.49% respectively.

Union Bank of India has raised Rs 500 crore and allotted Unsecured, Subordinated, Non-Convertible, Taxable, Perpetual, Fully Paid-Up Basel III Compliant Debt Instruments in the nature of Debentures eligible for inclusion in Additional Tier 1 Capital (Bonds) Series XXVII on December 15, 2020.

Union Bank of India is one of the largest government-owned banks of India. The Bank offers products and services in three categories – Deposits, Loans and Advances, and Remittances & Collections. Its segments include treasury operations, corporate & wholesale banking, retail banking and other banking operations.

