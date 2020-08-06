Under the theme “ZoOut Safe” Al Ain Zoo to Safely Reopen on August 6

Al Ain Zoo is ready to reopen to visitors on August 6, 2020. The zoo will be open Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. The reopening includes both the zoo and the Sheikh Zayed Desert Learning Centre.

All precautionary measures have been implemented to protect public health in response to COVID-19 and ensure that visitors have a great experience exploring natural wildlife under the theme “ZoOut Safe”. Visitors can book their tickets, view the available experiences and precautionary measures on our website or with our smartphone application.

In order to enjoy a safe and pleasant visit, guests can roam around the zoo and its exhibits and enjoy our restaurants and retail stores. Though two ticket windows will be open, the zoo recommends that visitors take advantage of the electronic ticket-booking option we have set up as a part of our precautionary measures.

H. E. Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri, Director General of Al Ain Zoo said: “The opening of the zoo on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays coincides with a return to normal life, with the zoo taking all the precautions stipulated by competent authorities, the number of visitors was determined to not exceed 1,800 a day.”

“The Sheikh Zayed Desert Learning Centre will be open for visitors too; they can enjoy the exhibitions and facilities with implementing all preventive measures taken in the Centre, the main theater will not receive more than 53 visitors for the safety of visitors.”

He added: “As per health and safety rules and regulations, we are following all the necessary safety measures, such as leaving a protective distance between cars in the parking area and adding space in restaurants and retail stores. We will also provide separate entry and exit areas for all exhibits and different zoo locations, check visitors’ temperatures before they enter the zoo, and continually ensure that they follow safety regulations, such as wearing masks and gloves and regularly using sanitizer. Al Ain Zoo is implementing all sterilization procedures and safety measures to make sure that our visitors, employees, and animals are safe.”