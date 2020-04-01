Udaipur cops use Corona Helmets to dissuade people from moving on streets

Udaipur : In a bid to spread awareness about the severity of the coronavirus pandemic, Udaipur cops are using unique ‘Corona’ helmets to dissuade commuters from coming out on the streets during the nationwide lockdown. The initiative is a joint effort of the Udaipur Traffic police and the Lady patrol team which was launched from Delhigate on wednesday evening. The cops are driving through the streets and colonies carring placards having slogans on corona and telling people the significance of social distancing.

Lady officers are leading the drive as all the slogans have been penned by DySP Chetna Bhati while another deputy superintendent of police, traffic Sudha Palawat is motivating her team of 120 cops to keep moving around the city area during morning and evening hours. 20 cops of the lady patrol team would take out profession wearing these corona helmets in two shifts daily, Bhati told Udaipur Kiran.

“The red color of the helmet indicates the gravity of the disease. Our cops have used candles and cotton to fabricate the normal helmet and make it look like corona virus. A rally was taken out through Delhgate, Chetak Circle , Jagdish temple, Dhan mandi and interior streets inside the walked city area ,the public response was overwhelming as people cheered us from their windows and balconies “Udaipur SP Kailash Chandra Bishnoi told Udaipur Kiran.

“We take all the steps but still people come out on the streets. Therefore, this corona helmet is one of the steps we are taking to ensure that people are aware of the seriousness of the police. This is doing a routine thing in a different way’ Bishnoi said. Meanwhile in Pratapgarh cops are resorting to Gandhigiri to keep people indoors. Cops are gifting flowers and garlanding shopkeepers who are adhering to the social distancing principles in their outlets while those who were found commuting were too garlanded and adviced not to roam unnecessarily .