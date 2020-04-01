Manufacture and distribution of hand sanitizer to deal with pandemic coronavirus

Udaipur : Hand sanitizer was formulated for the coronavirus precautions at the Bhupal Nobles Pharmacy College. Dr. Yuvraj Singh, Dean of Faculty of Pharmacy and Dr. Siddhraj Singh Sisodia, Principal, informed that the team of Dr. Kamal Singh Rathore, and Dr. Ravindra Kamble Associate Professor of the College made four different types of hand sanitizer for employees which has herbal and chemical kinds of sanitizer.

These were then distributed to various employees. In this phase when the corona epidemic is showing its terrible phase, Pharmacy College trying to make people aware of it, children are also being taught online. University President Professor Jeevan Singh and Registrar Dr. Raghuveer Singh also appealed to all citizens to stay home and help the government so that Corona can be easily defeated. Secretary of Vidya Pracharini Sabha Dr. Mahendra Singh Agaria and Deputy Minister Mohabbat Singh also called upon to follow the necessary instructions.