JSW Steel gains on entering Dow Jones Sustainability Index

JSW Steel is currently trading at Rs. 669.00, up by 4.35 points or 0.65% from its previous closing of Rs. 664.65 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 662.40 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 671.55 and Rs. 658.95 respectively. So far 74168 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 776.50 on 06-Aug-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 329.05 on 19-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 676.70 and Rs. 655.90 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 161832.91 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 44.09%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 20.74% and 35.17% respectively.

JSW Steel has been selected in the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for the Emerging Markets for 2021. It is one of the 15 companies from India and one amongst only three steel companies from Emerging Markets that have made it to the DJSI EM Index which comprises 108 companies globally. The company has progressively improved its score across the three domains of Environment, Social and Governance.

With a steel-making capacity of 27 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) in India & the USA, including capacities under joint control, JSW Steel has participated in the Corporate Sustainability Assessment conducted by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index. As a responsible corporate citizen, JSW Steel’s carbon reduction goals are aligned to India’s Climate Change commitments under the Paris Accord.

JSW Steel is one of the largest steel manufacturing companies in India having units in Karnataka and Maharashtra producing crude steel, long steel and flat steel products.