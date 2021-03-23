Trident gains on partnering with ‘Kathy Ireland Worldwide Inc, a California Corporation’

Trident is currently trading at Rs. 14.66, up by 0.13 points or 0.89% from its previous closing of Rs. 14.53 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 14.68 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 14.84 and Rs. 14.40 respectively. So far 808739 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 16.98 on 06-Jan-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 3.05 on 24-Mar-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 15.84 and Rs. 13.30 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 7491.05 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 73.02%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 2.54% and 24.44% respectively.

Trident has further strengthened its Brand Portfolio, with the recent addition of ‘Kathy Ireland’ Brand, through the licensing agreement with ‘Kathy Ireland Worldwide Inc., a California Corporation’, under the range of offerings of Home Textiles. Under this exclusive licensing agreement, Trident shall have the right to use the ‘Kathy Ireland’ Brand, in its Home Textiles Products. The collection will also be included in Trident’s rapidly expanding e-commerce business, featured on many of the most recognizable platforms in the digital space, as well as at select major brick and mortar retailers.

With this initiative, company will emerge as vigorous International Home Textile Player and will showcase its presence efficaciously to the brand- conscious market of United States of America, Canada, United Kingdom, India and the European Union.

Trident is one of the largest exporters of Home Textile products from India. The company exports to more than 100 countries across 6 continents.

