This youthful head is empowering the locals of Rajasthan, conveying the message of Sachin Pilot

Recalling the message of Sachin Pilot, Social Activist and philanthropist Azad Singh Rathore said that due to this global epidemic, every Congress worker in the state is sitting at the end of the society.

Rathore said “When the Corona global epidemic started spreading its foot in villages, under the ‘Sachin Suraksha Sandhesh’ program, we resolved to distribute masks and sanitizers at every gram panchayat level. So far, masks and sanitizers have been distributed in more than 60 gram-panchayats.”

By distributing masks and sanitizers with the help of various teams in gram panchayats of Barmer assembly constituency, it is said that to avoid the Covid-19 epidemic, it has also become necessary that every person of the country should not only take care of cleanliness but take all possible measures to keep themselves healthy. To guard yourself against this infection, wash your hands thoroughly with soapy water, or use an alcohol-sanitizer periodically. Follow social Distancing, it can be dangerous to introduce any kind of negligence in it. One should not believe that this contagious disease cannot infect him.

Earlier, taking inspiration from state president Sachin Pilot, youth leader Azad Singh Rathore helped the Barmer Legislative Assembly in various ways, built two sanitizer chambers in the government hospital, so that the doctors, nursing staff, and patients there could get relief. Thereafter, youth leader Azad Singh Rathore in Barmer city helped the affected sections in this difficult time by distributing ration materials to more than 800 needy people. He said, “ In the global corona pandemic, it is strictly needed to take precautions against Covid-19 in rural areas, If visiting cities or public places, make sure to use masks and sanitizers to stay protected.”

“He has come out as a extremely supportive activist in the dark times of coronavirus,” said the villagers.