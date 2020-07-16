The poster of the song “ShoorVeer” dedicated to the glory of Veer Mahapurush Maharana Pratap launched

Jaipur. Singer Rappariya Balam and Artist Honey Sharma told that Maharana Pratap as a national hero, who is self-respecting, patriotic, heroic, rich in spirit, living alive by eating grass-bread to keep his motherland free and establishing the Mewar kingdom again. And became immortal in the world. The song “Knights” is dedicated to the glory of such a great devotee Veer Mahapurush.

He further explained that this song presented by Trooper Records and Virtual Planet. The song will be released by Trooper Records on its official YouTube channel on July 17. Lyrics of this song are written by Rajneesh Jaipuri. The song’s singer and music composer is Rapperiya Balam. The song is mixed and performed by Master Devang and Donal. While the base is by Jason Roger and the vector art by Teju Jangid, the lyrical video by rodeo studio and poster design has been designed by MM Design.