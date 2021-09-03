The film “Street Light” ready for theatrical release in Telugu and Hindi

Produced by renowned producer and distributor Mamidala Srinivas under the banner of Movie Max, “Street Light” is all set to hit the theaters in Telugu and Hindi. The teaser of the film is out which is being liked a lot and now its trailer will be launched soon. The film has also got a censor certificate. Produced by renowned producer and distributor Mamidala Srinivas under the banner of Movie Max, “Street Light” is all set to hit the theaters in Telugu and Hindi. The teaser of the film is out which is being liked a lot and now its trailer will be launched soon. The film has also got a censor certificate.

Please note that this is an original Hindi movie. Got certificate for trade. It is not dubbed from Telugu to Hindi.

The film stars Tanya Desai, Ankit Raj, Kavya Reddy and senior hero Vinod Kumar. The producers have also come up with the slogan ‘Save theatres’ to release their films in theatres.

Producer Mamidala Srinivas says “Hindi audiences always love something new. Crime, love, romance, family emotions are part of this message oriented film. The film’s background is based on how criminal thoughts and sexual perversions change, especially with the events taking place in the dark under the Stret light.

This revenge drama is a suspenseful retaliation for how a young woman enjoys her crime life and plays with the lives of innocent people. The film was shot simultaneously in both Telugu and Hindi. The picture has got the censor certificate. Director Vishwa Prasad worked very hard. Thanks to the audience for supporting the teaser.

Although we have a company called Movie Max, OTT, we wanted to release our film in OTT before they introduced us to a lot of people. But OTT provides livelihood for only a few.

I humbly request everyone to release their films in theaters considering the current situation with the idea that the same theater will provide livelihood to many people. Also, for my part, we are releasing our film in theaters so that the slogan ‘Save theatres’ can start with me.

The film came out well. Celebrating post-production milestones, our “Street Light” film has got censored in Hindi and will soon get a Telugu censor. Trailer is coming soon. After its theatrical release, ‘Street Light’ will be released in OTT. He said that I sincerely want the audience to embrace our film.

Tanya Desai, Ankit Raj, Senior Hero Vinod Kumar, Chitram Srinu, Dhanraj, Shakalaka Shankar, Ishwar, Kavya Reddy, Vaibhav, Konda Babu, Sai Kirtana, Dr Paramhamsa, Pavitra, Balaji Nagalingam are notable in the main cast in this film.

The film is directed by Vishwa, produced by Mamidala Srinivas, DOP Ravi Kumar, music composer Virinchi,

Editor Shiva, Art Director S Srinivas, Fight Master Nikhil, Choreographer Paul Master and Studio U&I.

